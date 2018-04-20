Holkham Estate welcomes new managing director

Holkham Estate’s new managing director Peter Mitchell brings with him a wealth of experience from previous key roles in the retail sector and bags of enthusiasm.

North Norfolk has been his home for the past 15 years and he said it was exciting to be joining the team at Holkham.

He said: “Holkham Hall, the park, the beaches and the National Nature Reserve have become one of the region’s favourite visitor destinations and this success today allows the estate to employ well over 200 people.

“Of course, Holkham is much more than a visitor business. Farming and property are the traditional backbone of the estate, and I’m very much looking forward to working with Holkham’s hugely experienced teams in these areas as well.

“I have lived in North Norfolk for the last 15 years and I am delighted now to be a part of one of the county’s great estates and through which I hope to get more closely involved in the communities of Wells and more widely in North and West Norfolk.”

Having gained a masters degree in manufacturing engineering at Cambridge University, Peter worked for firms such as British Home Stores, where he became finance director aged 33, Waterstone’s and British Sky Broadcasting before joining Jarrolds and Sons Ltd in Norwich in 2003. He was appointed managing director of the retail division in 2004 and in 2011 he became group managing director.

He also chaired Norwich BID, which aims to enhance the success of the city centre.

He and his wife, Sarah, a barrister and tribunal judge, live at Letheringsett with their three children.