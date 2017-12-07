Host of prizes lined up for Bauble Trail family event in King’s Lynn town centre

Visitors to Lynn town centre this weekend are in with a chance of winning some super prizes in this year’s Bauble Trail.

The popular event, organised by the Vancouver Quarter, is returning on Sunday and families are being invited to take part in the fun trail which could see them win a bumper hamper of Christmas gifts.

Some of the prizes for the winning family include afternoon tea at the Bank House Hotel, a £30 voucher for Alive Corn Exchange, and lunch for four to the value of £50 at the Duke’s Head Hotel.

The prize draw winner will also receive gift vouchers for Sainsbury’s and Wilko, a bouquet from Bridget’s Flowers, a behind the scenes tour of KL.FM where the family will get the chance to read the weather forecast. The Vancouver Quarter will also make a donation to a charity of the family’s choice,

A £20 voucher for New Conduit Street store Ikon, prizes from Debenhams and The Entertainer, a family photoshoot by Matthew Usher Photography, and a limited edition King’s Lynn Skyline Necklace are also included.

“The baubles are hidden somewhere inside all the participating retailers around the town centre – but there is a special map which can help people find them all,” said events and marketing assistant David Blackmore.

Last year’s trail proved to be a festive favourite and Sunday’s trail will start at noon but families can collect maps as late as 3pm. The maps can be collected from the vacant unit on Broad Street, opposite the Deichmann shoe store.

At the same unit, the Vancouver Quarter’s Saturday club takes place on December 9 from 10am and late-night shopping continues in Lynn on Thursday afternoons, with free parking after 3pm in council-run town car parks.