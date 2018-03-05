Housing developer behind major King’s Lynn projects highlights importance of apprentices

To mark National Apprenticeship Week this week housing developer Lovell is highlighting contributions made by young people learning their trades.

The developer has several major housing projects in Lynn and is committed to investing in training. It has seven apprentices across East Anglia, where last year Lovell saw its turnover double.

Three apprentices are currently employed on the Orchard Place development in Gaywood where it is working in partnership with West Norfolk Council to build 130 new homes.

They include 18-year-old Harry Knight, from Terrington St Clement, who began his bricklaying apprenticeship with Lovell last year.

He said: “Landing an apprenticeship with Lovell has got my career off to a brilliant start, allowing me to get paid while I learn my trade and be part of Lovell’s training programme.

“My training mentor Jo Scott is always available to offer advice and while on site, I work alongside people with years of experience who are helping me develop my craft skills.”

Lovell regional managing irector Simon Medler – who started out as an apprentice carpenter – said: “Apprenticeships are a key way in which the company gives back to communities and creates opportunities for local people. But as a business with ambitious plans for continuing growth, we also recognise that nurturing apprentices and other trainees is essential to support those ambitions.”

To find out more about apprenticeships with Lovell, visit the Lovell stand at the Norfolk Skills and Careers Festival on 7 and 8 March at the Norfolk Showground. You can also visit https://www.lovell.co.uk/careers/ for more information on careers with Lovell.