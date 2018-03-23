Hughes Electrical staff join Old Hunstanton beach clean up

Staff from four branches of Hughes Electrical joined forces to help clean up the beach in Old Hunstanton.

Despite gale force winds, and the odd snow shower, they worked together with other volunteers during a three-hour cleaning spree in an event organised by marine conservation charity Sea Shepherd UK.

Manager of Hughes’ Hunstanton branch Mark Page said: “As a company that has been operating in Hunstanton for decades we are always keen to try and put something back into the community, so when we heard about this initiative we were keen to take part.

“I also put the word around other local branches and were delighted to be joined by colleagues from Wisbech, Fakenham and Lynn, together with area manager Malcolm Tuff.

“In no time at all we were filling sacks with beer cans, bottles, all sorts of plastic, paper, cigarette packets and one of us even came across a car tyre. It is amazing how quickly you get your eye in for spotting objects.

“We were also extremely grateful to the people at the Old Boathouse Café who were handing out very welcome hot drinks.

“It was great to be part of something that makes a real difference to the local community and we will continue to look out for similar events to support.”