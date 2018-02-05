Hunstanton deli to host Norfolk Marmalade Making Awards

The Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton is inviting entries for its second Norfolk Marmalade Making Awards.

Local cook shop “You cook” is supporting the event by stocking up on all the equipment needed for the process. Shop owner Richard Atkinson said: “We saw an increase in the number of people visiting us to buy jam jars last year and I was keen to support this event as it draws people to town.”

Norfolk Deli director Rosie Kacary said: “We had over 30 entries last year, with everything from traditional seville orange marmalade to more exotic flavour combinations.”

Judging will take place on March 31, at the end of one the Deli’s Showcase Saturday events, which take place on the second and last Saturday of each month.