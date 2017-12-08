Hunstanton dog sitting business launches festive campaign to tackle loneliness

Dog holiday specialists Barking Mad based in Hunstanton is running a festive campaign to combat loneliness at Christmas.

Proprietor Tania Stowe, who arranges dog-sitting through a team of hosts, is encouraging her customers, hosts and friends to support the initiative by suggesting they take along their pets to visit someone who might appreciate some canine company.

She said: “We are encouraging dog lovers to take a friendly pooch to say hello to someone who would appreciate a visit from a furry visitor and a chat. We aim to inspire the realisation that the greatest gift anyone can give this Christmas is time. We hope that through this initiative we can help ensure that isolated individuals feel valued and included this Christmas.”

Barking Mad will also be taking part in The Great Christmas Get Together which encourages community events as part of a campaign run by the Jo Cox Foundation. It is holding an event to support this cause in Hunstanton Methodist Church on Tuesday, December 19, 2.30pm.

Earlier this year Tania started a monthly Tea with Tails coffee afternoon held at the Methodist Church for dog lovers who feel isolated. It is now attended by people who are newly widowed, fighting illnesses, dementia sufferers and stay-at-home mums.