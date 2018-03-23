Hunstanton’s The Norfolk Deli wins award for sandwich design

Hunstanton’s The Norfolk Deli has won an award in the regional finals of the Sandwich Designer of the Year 2018.

Mark Kacary, managing director, took on the role of development chef for the Masterchef-style competition held at Northampton last week.

The deli was chosen from hundreds of entries to be shortlisted in three of the six categories. It was Mark’s sandwich in the Rosemary and and Beetroot Hummous category where he gained a highly commended award with his vegetarian sandwich.

The deli has also been shortlisted in the Farm Shop and Deli Awards 2018 for the category of Deli of the Year. It’s the third consecutive year it has made it to the finals. The results will be announced on Monday, April 16.