Hylton Gott team at Crimplesham win top Volvo prize

A team of three from Volvo retailer Hylton Gott, of Crimplesham, is celebrating after winning a major competition and a prize which includes a trip to Sweden.

Hylton Gott’s bodyshop team consisting of Jody Wilson, Kyle Williams and Robert John, had to compete in three rounds in the Volco Car UK competition.

The Volvo International Service Training Awards 2018 Competition finals saw retailer teams from across the Volvo network take part in the contest.

The top three performing teams were invited to an awards dinner and presentation at the Volvo Training and Development Centre in Daventry, Northamptonshire, where the winner was announced.

The winning Hylton Gott team has more than 43 years of combined experience working for Volvo. Bodyshop manager, Jody Wilson, started at Hylton Gott when he was 17 and worked his way up from bodyshop technician to managing the onsite bodyshop.

Robert John, master technician and workshop manager, joined the Hylton Gott team 16 years ago as a service technician and was quickly promoted through the four technician levels.

Kyle Williams, bodyshop apprentice, joined the retailer when he was 18 and is currently working his way through the Volvo apprentice scheme.

Retailer principal Stephen Tilburn, said: “We are extremely proud of the team’s hard work, and very happy they are receiving the recognition they deserve for their efforts. Our bodyshop is a crucial part of our business, and we are delighted that the team’s dedication and commitment to our customers has been recognised in this way.”

All the finalists received a £300 store voucher and the winning Hylton Gott bodyshop team members have won a trip to the Winners’ Conference in Sweden.