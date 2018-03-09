Image consultant from Downham extends service to cater for groups

Experienced image consultant Sarah Dennis, from Downham, has extended her service to include group consultations in addition to those on a one-to-one basis.

Sarah, who has worked as an image consultant for the last 12 years, has found her new mini-consultations for groups of friends, family and colleagues in their own homes is proving increasingly popular.

“I find that people enjoy the social gathering and gain more confidence when they’re with a group of friends. It works very well for a group of people planning outfits for a special occasion they may all be attending, such as a wedding or a party.

“I can tailor the event to whatever they need,” said Sarah, who trained as an image consultant in 2005 and made it her mission to ensure that people’s wardrobes were going to work hard for them.

“Your money needs to do the same so there is no more wasting money on clothes that we will never wear,” she said.

Image consultancy looks at the whole package – colour, style, lifestyle, budget and a client’s “wardrobe personality”, the types of clothes which suit people as individuals. “Some people are very classic in their approach to dress, while others prefer to be more casual,” she explained.

There are two main consultations that clients opt for, one is focused on colour and the other on style. When selecting the best colours for a person to wear, Sarah uses precision-dyed drapes. “Everyone can wear any colour – the key is finding the right shade of that colour, and yes, there is a yellow to suit everyone,” she said.

When it comes to choosing the right style, it’s case of taking into account body shape, fabrics and accessories which work best.

Said Sarah: “Some clients are confident with the knowledge they receive from a colour and style consultation to then have a wardrobe declutter, but others prefer me to go along and help them sort through it and make a list of the gaps. A personal shopping trip can be arranged or clients can do it in their own time.

“A lot of people may think that image consultancy is only for women, but it’s just as important for men, too, and I can offer advice to them as well.”

Sarah can be contacted on 01366 388259, mobile 07592694954 or send an email to sarahdennisimage@gmail.com