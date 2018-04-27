King’s Lynn accountancy firm in new ownership

Lynn accountancy firm Kirby and Haslam has been acquired by East Anglian firm Aston Shaw which is keen to expand into North West Norfolk.

Aston Shaw has acquired the long-standing and well-respected practice in King Street as part of its ambitious growth strategy.

This acquisition will enable Aston Shaw to further expand its service offering and establish a local presence for businesses in North West Norfolk, something the firm has had its sights on for some time.

Kirby and Haslam, along with all its staff, will continue to operate from their office in Lynn but as of May, they will be using the Aston Shaw name.

The decision to sell comes after director, Neil Kirby decided to retire late last year.

Neil said: “Many firms expressed an interest in acquiring our firm, so I took great care when deciding on a successor. Aston Shaw was a natural choice to merge with as they share the same values and commitment to customer service.”

Aston Shaw director, Dominic Shaw trained and qualified at Kirby and Haslam between 1999 and 2004 before moving onto Aston Shaw.

He said: “Having worked at Kirby and Haslam for five years, I understand how they work and the level of service they provide to their clients. We’ll continue to offer the same level of client care and attention, but with a wider service offering thanks to our newly-amalgamated expertise.”

Matt Roberts, a director of Kirby and Haslam, will now be responsible for heading up Aston Shaw’s Lynn branch.

He said: “This is an exciting time for both our firms and especially our clients. I have no doubt that the unmistakeable synergy between our practices will make the process a smooth one that benefits us all.”

This is the latest in a series of acquisitions and mergers, as Aston Shaw seeks to continue its rapid expansion. The Lynn practice will become Aston Shaw’s fourth branch in Norfolk and sixth in East Anglia.