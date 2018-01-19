King’s Lynn-based chef at home business grows and recruits

Demand for a unique dining and catering experience presented by a Lynn-based chef has been so high that he is adding another key player to his team.

Chef at Home by James Howe, caters for dinner parties and special events in clients’ own homes or venue of choice. The service extends across East Anglia.

James Howe who runs his own business as a private chef

James turned to another Lynn business Human Capital Department, which provides an HR consultancy service to local businesses, to recruit another chef.

“James had an immediate need to recruit a chef with suitable experience, so we stepped in, advertising and identifying a short list of candidates to interview,” said Peter Lawrence of Human Capital Department. “As the Chef at Home business expands we hope James will want to use us for other HR support, including people management and training and development support.”