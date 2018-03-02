King’s Lynn business adviser named in top 50 by Enterprise Nation

Businessman Peter Lawrence from Lynn-based Human Capital Department has been recognised as a top 50 adviser by Enterprise Nation for support behind the scenes to ensure businesses get off to the best start and receive the best people management and people development advice.

He said: “This is a proud moment for me, and another accolade for our growing HR consultancy company, Human Capital Department. It’s great to work with small businesses in Lynn and to help them put the right HR systems and processes in place to grow.”

Lynn News readers can vote for Peter as “outstanding expert in HR business category” by visiting enterprisenation.com/top50

Peter, pictured above, will be awarded with a certificate on Monday, March 12, at a celebratory event in London where the overall top ten winners business category winners will be announced.