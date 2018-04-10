King’s Lynn consultancy to host forum on GDPR

Lynn-based Human Capital Department is staging a free pop-up expo on General Data Protection Regulation to help local businesses prepare for the deadline in May and ensure their business and its customers and data protection procedures comply.

It says that many businesses aren’t prepared for the implications that the new data regulation brings on May 25 and it’s important for businesses to understand how GDPR affects their data protection and how the relationship between client and business will change.

Human Capital Department’s event will show that GDPR needn’t be difficult or complicated as their expert speakers will give free advice to introduce businesses to how the regulation will affect the different areas of their departments, such as HR and IT and indeed how it affects different industries.

Speakers include Alison Pena from Human Capital Department, Bethan Roles from Breathe-HR, Guy Pye from Uptech IT, Thomas Olsen from MyLocal and Dean Stannard from Swinton Business. There will an opportunity to talk to the speakers at the end and to network with other businesses too.

The GDPR Forum is on Thursday, April 26, 12.30-2pm. The event will be held in the Zuckerberg suite at Yours Business Networks, 18 Tuesday Market Place, Lynn.

It is a free event including free buffet lunch, sponsored by Human Capital Department, but places are limited.

Attendance can be registered at Eventbrite, by calling 01553 970023, visiting www.ybnoffices.co.uk or emailing info@humancapitaldept.com