King’s Lynn fashion designers showcase products in Ikon store

The landlords of Lynn’s historic The Eagle pub have landed an opportunity to showcase locally products from another business they run, selling designer women’s clothing.

Arron Walford, of Hillington, and Alex Nevozajs, of Gayton, who took over as landlords of the Norfolk Street pub last summer, launched their clothes range, Foxford, at the end of 2014. Searching for ideas and advice they turned to Andy Wilson, who runs award-winning designer clothes shop Ikon in Lynn’s New Conduit Street. He gave them some useful contacts and also agreed to stock their designs in his store.

Said Andy: “In the past I have tried to help local people who are setting up a new business by having some of their goods in store. Arron and Alex have worked their socks off and I have been pleased to give them a helping hand on their journey. We are their only stockist and they also sell their clothes online. Their collection of lifestyle clothing sits well with our Joules range in store.”

Said Arron: “We are grateful to Andy, who has been very helpful and provided us with agents to contact. Alex and I had always wanted to start a business, mainly online based, and we both had an interest in fashion.

“We did a lot of research, obtaining as much information as possible, and contacted factories. We approached Andy and as well as ideas, he has had our stock in store since December.”

The Foxford range now has about 50 lines and expansion plans for this year look set to increase this number by a further ten. The range includes jackets, jumpers, shirts, polo shirts and t-shirts and there are summer and winter collections.

Arron and Alex draw up designs and the clothes are manufactured at sites across Europe, from where they also source the materials.

A lot of the clothes are named after Norfolk villages and towns, such as the Burnham Deepdale jacket, Holt jacket, Sedgeford v-neck jumper and the Harpley shirt. The most popular product is the Norfolk jumper, which is light blue and has the words ‘Foxford’ and ‘Norfolk’ written across it.

Alex and Arron are also looking for other shops in Norfolk to stock their range. For more details visit www.foxfordclothing.com