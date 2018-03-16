King’s Lynn firm gets spinning for charity challenge

A team from Lynn’s Howdens Joinery will be pushing the pedals during a 24-hour cycling challenge to raise funds for its partnered charity.

Twelve employees from the depot in Rollesby Road on Hardwick Industrial Estate are set to take part in a spinning bike session in support of Leonard Cheshire Disability.

Nationally Howdens has backed the charity since 2004 and has raised in excess of £3.2 million.

Local gym Anytime Fitness, based at nearby St Hilary Trade Park, is supplying the bikes for the 24-hour event in Lynn, which kicks off at 8am on Friday, March 23. Radio station KLFM is due to be broadcasting from the site from 8am.

The event has been organised by Andrew Whiting, who works in the warehouse at Howdens. He said: “A lot of the team enjoy keeping fit and use Anytime Fitness. I myself am in the Army Reserves and like to stay fit. We are all looking forward to taking part.”

Depot manager Andrew Paton said: “Howdens is an international business but we are very much a local company keen to support the local area. Everybody here at Howdens is committed to making a great success of this event and looking forward to the challenge.”

Each member of the spinning team, consisting of both men and women, will complete a two-hour stint and the miles will be added up.

During the event a song, recorded by Andrew Whiting’s son, Harrison, 14, will be played. He has recorded his own version of “Yours” by L E Henderson. Harrison, a student at Terrington St Clement’s High School, is hoping to hear whether he will part in TV’s X-Factor later this year.