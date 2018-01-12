King’s Lynn firm set up £3 million scheme for school books

A business based in Lynn is reaching out to all primary schools across the UK to provide key learning resources through a £3 million scheme.

BookLife, which is one of the country’s leading educational suppliers has just launched its Match Funding scheme where for every pound a school spends with them it will have a second pound given to them to spend on more than 3,000 school catalogue products.

The scheme, entirely funded by BookLife, aims to ease stretched school budgets and put twice as many quality library books on the shelves for children up and down the country.

Nick Ison, managing director of the firm based in Denney Road, Hardwick Industrial Estate, explained: “As budgets are being slashed, pupil numbers are increasing and pressure is building within UK schools. Finding the finances to support children with up-to-date resources is becoming increasingly difficult. BookLife decided it would like to help.

“Currently, only 53 per cent of children will reach expected reading levels by the end of KS2. BookLife’s research has shown that as many as 70 per cent of UK primary schools are only able to spend less than 30 per cent of the recommended budget for library books. Having operated in the education industry for many years, BookLife feels that, now more than ever, help is required.”

BookLife piloted Match Funding back in April 2017 and as a result of its success, it decided to launch the programme nationwide to ensure that all schools can benefit. The scheme, which kicked off this month will run until July 24.

Rebecca Moore, teaching assistant at Narborough Primary Academy, said: “The whole school is thrilled with the amount of books that we have now in stock. The scheme will make a huge difference to the children’s learning.”

Schools can take advantage of Match Funding as many times as they like. For more details go to www.booklife.co.uk or call 020 7649 9565.