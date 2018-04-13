King’s Lynn Gurney Environmental confirms another important order

Wastewater treatment specialists Gurney Environmental, based at North Lynn Industrial Estate, has just added another important order to its books this year.

Just last week it was confirmed that Jersey Water has placed its third order in three years for one of Gurney’s systems used to treat raw water.

Since using Gurney’s products for the past two years, Jersey Water has seen significant savings in energy and treatment costs. The new order is for Gurney’s WEARS ResMix source management system used in raw water reservoirs for pre-treating raw water prior to entry into the water treatment works.

Earlier this year, for the first time, Northumbrian Water placed an order for one of Gurney Environmental’s wastewater systems, the Aero-Fac system. This has been designed by Gurney Environmental engineers, and has a proven track record spanning more than 18 years at sites around the UK. It is able to handle massive flow variations without the need for significant operator control and uses renewable wind energy.

Graham Woodcock, of Gurney Environmental, said: “In this particular case we have a dramatic population swing from just a few hundred during the winter months to almost 3,000 in the summer. The new Aero-Fac wastewater treatment plant will be able to accommodate the wastewater flow variation between winter and summer and all in a sustainable way using little energy.

“The equipment used in the system will be assembled for on-site delivery and assembly by our engineers from our premises in Lynn. Much of the fabrication work for the equipment used in the system is outsourced to local engineering and fabrication companies found in and around Lynn.

“We are fortunate to have such a strong, experienced and knowledgeable local supply chain and we are keen supporters of the town’s thriving engineering and manufacturing capability.”

He also said that there are early indications that Yorkshire Water will commit to a large order later this year.