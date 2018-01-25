King’s Lynn’s JD Cooling achieves a national awards double

Lynn-based JD Cooling Systems is celebrating receiving its second prestigious national award in less than four months.

It has just been named ACR Contractor of the Year 2018 at the National ACR and Heat Pump Awards held in Liverpool this month. The event was attended by leaders from the refrigeration and air conditioning industry.

JD Cooling Systems, based on North Lynn Industrial Estate, won the RAC Contractor of the Year 2017, which was announced at the RAC Cooling Industry Awards in September 2017. It is regarded as a rare success for a contractor to win both awards.

The judges were impressed by how JD Cooling Systems started out as a small local business and successfully expanded throughout the UK in a matter of a few years by focusing on people at the centre of everything, their employees and their customers. They are now recognised today as the best refrigeration and air conditioning contractor in the UK.

Established in 2000 by John Dye, the company now employs nearly 90 people across four regional offices in Lynn, Scotland, Manchester and Bristol with a turnover in excess of £20 million. It provides a whole cooling package to a diverse client portfolio, predominantly in the fresh and processed food/drink and pharmaceutical industries.

John Dye, managing director said: “It has taken a long time to reach this stage and we have not lost sight that success is a journey, not a destination. I am proud that JD Cooling Systems has been recognised not only once, but twice as the best refrigeration and air conditioning contractor in the UK. This is down to the hard work and dedication of our close team who have all individually contributed in making us who we are today.”

JD Cooling will be hoping to continue their success throughout 2018 and will be exhibiting at a number of events throughout the year and will be holding a number of seminars across the UK to provide information on the changes of HFC legislation and energy cost savings. For more information about these seminars, or JD Cooling Systems, call 01553 767446 or visit www.jdcooling.com.