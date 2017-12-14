King’s Lynn’s Pets At Home store supports appeal for needy animals at Christmas

Visitors to Lynn’s Pets at Home store are being invited to support its Santa Paws appeal to help feed abandoned animals over Christmas.

The appeal is run by the charity Support Adoption For Pets and donations will be used to benefit needy pets at a local animal rescue centre.

A 50p donation in store will buy a Christmas dinner for a rescue pet.

Store manager Jamie Sands says: “At this time of year we see lots of customers buying treats for their own pets to make sure they have a special Christmas. But not every pet is lucky enough to spend Christmas in a loving forever home and that’s why we are supporting the Santa Paws appeal again this year. There is still time to help us provide millions of meals for rescue pets across the UK and give them the Christmas they deserve.”

Last year colleagues from Pets at Home stores around the country raised over £1 million to provide more than two million meals for pets being cared for in rehoming centres and the retailer is aiming to beat that this year.