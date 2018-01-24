King’s Lynn’s Thurlow Nunn celebrates car’s 25th anniversary with special offer

Lynn’s Vauxhall retailer Thurlow Nunn is celebrating the 25th birthday of the Corsa car by offering customers a special deal.

Customers who purchase the supermini from Thurlow Nunn King’s Lynn, based at Campbell’s Meadows, between now and March 31, will receive one year’s free insurance and five year’s zero per cent flexible finance, with no minimum deposit.

The offer is available to drivers aged 21 to 75, and applies to the popular Corsa Energy and Corsa Limited Edition models.

During its 25 years on the road, the Corsa has been the supermini of choice for a variety of motorists, and is particularly popular amongst younger drivers and families.

Now featuring state-of-the-art technology including the IntelliLink audio system with seven-inch colour touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, as well as 16-inch, eight-spoke alloy wheels, the Corsa Energy continues to be one of Vauxhall’s best-sellers.

The Limited Edition model with even higher specification features the OnStar personal assistant that incorporates Wi-Fi hotspot, VX-line body and interior styling, and larger 17-inch black alloys wheels.

Gordon Mills, general manager at Thurlow Nunn said: “We’re very excited to be able to offer this fantastic deal to kick off the Corsa’s quarter-century anniversary year. The free insurance offer has been a big hit amongst customers previously, so we’re proud to say it is back by popular demand.

“And, with the opportunity to combine a year’s free insurance with up to five year’s zero per cent flexible finance, Corsa fans will be able to pick up one of the best-selling superminis at an even more affordable price. This offer is definitely not one to be missed, so we would like to encourage any eligible customers who are interested to get in touch with us.”

For further information call 0844 3725690 or go to www.thurlownunn.co.uk.