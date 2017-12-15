King’s Lynn salon set to expand with town centre relocation

A hairdressing entrepreneur who started her own business in Lynn seven years ago, aged 20, is taking the next step to expand her business in the town.

Sophie Goodacre, who runs Razor Sharp, a unisex salon, moved from Norfolk Street to premises in New Conduit Street last weekend.

The new location offers more room and the scope to set up a hairdressing academy in the future.

Said Sophie: “It’s a really big jump for my business, but very exciting. The new premises, which were previously occupied by a salon, are very spacious and stylish. The salon is on the ground floor but upstairs there is room where I hope to develop an academy over the next two years. It will be ideal accommodation as apprentices will be able to use theory rooms and also experience a salon environment first hand.”

Sophie is a qualified hairdressing lecturer and at present is self-employed as a tutor for a hair colouring company.

As a result of the move she is looking to expand her present team of three stylists and an apprentice.

Sophie, completed her training at Peterborough Regional College before working for a barber in Spalding where she developed her barbering skills.

In 2010 she opened Razor Sharp in Norfolk Street and has built up a loyal client base.

“My customers are very much looking forward to the new surroundings and, because we are literally around the corner, there is no greater distance involved to get to the new salon,” said Sophie.

Razor Sharp can be contacted on 01553 771857.