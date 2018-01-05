King’s Lynn slimming consultants meet TV star Peter Andre

Consultants from Lynn Slimming World groups met well-known singer and TV presenter Peter Andre at a recent awards ceremony.

He congratulated them on helping people to successfully lose weight when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

Consultant Sally Shipley said: “He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded us what important and privileged roles we have as consultants. Now we’re heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people in Lynn to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier lives.”

Rachel Bingham added: “I truly believe that joining a Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and improve their lifestyle.”