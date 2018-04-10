King’s Lynn Specsavers stores get ahead for charity

Staff from Specsavers stores in Lynn donned hats to help raise funds for Brain Tumour Research. The stores in Norfolk Street and at Sainsbury’s Hardwick store turned on the style to support Wear A Hat Day last month.

It’s the first time Specsavers has sponsored the charity and it also aimed to raise awareness that routine eye tests can detect signs of brain tumours.

Mark Willis, store director in Lynn, said: “We are really grateful to our customers for their generosity, and were glad to be able to support such a good cause.

“Many people are unaware that eye tests are not only critical for your eyes, but your wider health too. A routine test allows opticians to detect serious issues that can be both sight and, in some cases, life threatening – including brain tumours.”

Pictured are the Specsavers team from the Norfolk Street store, who raised £96 on the day. The Hardwick store raised a further £66.