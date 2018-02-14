King’s Lynn Specsavers undergoes refit

Lynn’s Norfolk Street branch of Specsavers is sporting a new look, thanks to customer feedback.

The store has a new and improved layout which is designed to improve customer experience.

There are more frames on display than ever before – giving customers even more choice.

Mark Willis, store director, said: “Our customers told us that while they loved our customer service and range of glasses, the store itself was in need of a facelift. We listened to their feedback – and hope they enjoy visiting the updated store as much as our team love working there.”

He added that although there is another Specsavers at Sainsbury’s Hardwick, there is no intention of leaving Norfolk Street. He said: “We are here to stay and serve you, and the store is now bigger and better than ever.”