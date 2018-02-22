King’s Lynn tax specialists sees ‘surge’ in inquiries from small businesses

Small business specialists TaxAssist Accountants based in Lynn’s Norfolk Street, has seen a significant increase in requests for professional help.

As the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show 45,400 new businesses have been set up by entrepreneurs across the East, local small business specialists TaxAssist Accountants is reporting a surge in businesses looking for expert support.

TaxAssist has provided tax and accountancy advice and services to small businesses in the local area for over a year and has seen more and more local businesses coming to them for help filing their January tax returns.

Simon Hunt, who runs TaxAssist Accountants Lynn, said: “It’s great to see such a thriving entrepreneurial spirit in our community, but we need to continue to support local small businesses.

“Small business owners are facing increasing challenges, particularly around the new digital tax reporting requirements and the need to auto-enrol their staff on company pension schemes. Increased operating costs and weak domestic growth, has also seen the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) report a drop in business confidence, so it is even more important that we provide all the help we can to local start-ups and existing business owners.

“We’re seeing a marked increase in requests for advice on workplace pensions and tax returns, as well as general payroll and accounting inquiries, many of them through word of mouth recommendations. We’re delighted to support small businesses and start-ups in our community to help free up their time to do what they do best – get on with running their business.”