Launch event guests at Volvo dealership in Crimplesham have chance to win a brand new SUV model

Visitors to a launch event at Hylton Gott Limited in Crimplesham could end up being the winner of a brand new Volvo.

The dealership is unveiling Volvo’s new XC40 premium compact SUV at its showroom in Downham Road on Thursday, February 22.

The first 130 people who attend Hylton Gott’s event will be entered into a UK-wide prize draw and the winner will be announced on the night and will be one of the first people in the UK to take delivery of the new model.

Anyone who wants to attend the event, which takes place from 5.30pm to 9.30pm, should register at www.xc40event.co.uk

One guest at Hylton Gott Limited’s event will win a high-end Harman Kardon home music system. Audio specialist Harman Kardon provides the range-topping sound system in the Volvo XC40, which includes high-quality music streaming on the move.

Stephen Tilburn, at Hylton Gott Limited, said: “This will be the first chance for customers to see the car in our showroom. It is set to be a fantastic evening and we are looking forward to welcoming loyal customers and those who may not have considered a Volvo in the past.

“The new XC40 is a stunning car that brings new levels of desirability, design confidence and interior usability to the premium compact SUV class. We wanted a launch evening that really did the vehicle justice, and we are confident that guests will be queueing up to book an XC40 test drive.”

The striking XC40 is Volvo’s first ever premium compact SUV, and has already been crowned What Car? Car of the Year 2018, just four months after it went on sale. With prices starting at £27,905, the new XC40 features much of the advanced connectivity, entertainment and safety technology found on Volvo’s larger XC60, S90, V90 and XC90 models.

The first XC40s on UK roads will be the powerful yet efficient T5 petrol and D4 diesel versions, both of which are in lavish First Edition specification and come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

For more information on the new Volvo XC40, visit Hylton Gott or www.volvocars.com/uk/cars/new-models/xc40