Launch of new Nissan franchise at EMG in King’s Lynn

The opening of a new Nissan franchise in Lynn is a pioneering move for an established East Anglian motor group and has already generated plenty of customer interest.

EMG Nissan is the first Nissan franchise for the EMG Motor Group, which has 11 dealerships across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Lincolnshire. The dealerships represent eight franchises with Nissan being the latest.

EMG Nissan opened its doors in early December at the group’s Hardwick Narrows site and was officially launched last weekend. A showroom has been completely redeveloped to incorporate Nissan’s Retail Concept – a futuristic and luxury environment for customers to explore the range – and there is a dedicated team of Nissan sales and aftersales staff.

General manager Kurt Yates said: “We are so excited to welcome Nissan to the EMG Motor Group. Since the doors opened in December, we have already seen a lot of interest.

“We chose Nissan because it has a fantastic range of vehicles to suit all lifestyles and budgets, and we felt there was a real need to have the brand in this area. We’re particularly excited about its electric vehicles, as the UK moves towards a zero emissions future.

“The Retail Concept looks absolutely stunning and our team of staff – who are a mix of existing employees and five new recruits – are really excited about making the showroom their new home.”

The showroom has room for eight cars as well as spacious and comfortable waiting and consultation areas. There’s a 15-bay workshop on site and a large forecourt for approved used CARED4 Nissans and commercial vehicles.

It is expected the site will also become one of Nissan’s Fleet Business Centres this year. EMG also operates a Kia franchise at the site.

To find out more about EMG Nissan, visit www.emgmotorgroup.com