Lynn care support business launches new home and garden service

A Lynn-based care support service, Reaching Out, has introduced a new home and garden service aimed at ensuring customers get a fair deal.

Reaching Out was founded by Darren Gibson in July and aims to help people who may be vulnerable, in particular those who may have mental health and financial issues or who are suffering from loneliness or facing bereavement.

He also founded Go-Betweeners last year, a business which sets out to ensure that no one ends up out of pocket through business transactions. Reaching Out has seen an increase in its number of clients and its coverage area now extends across Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

Said Darren: “The new home and garden service safeguards the consumer from receiving unexpected add-in costs that I seem to be told about more and more. For every job we are asked to quote, we provide a full and detailed written quotation and the price we quote is the price the customer pays. If we get our quote wrong, then we pay the difference.”

Reaching Out will offer window cleaning, domestic cleaning, lawn mowing, pruning, hedge trimming, fencing and garden and home clearance with a ten per cent discount, said Darren, if readers mention this Lynn News story. A loyalty lawn scheme is also available where for every ten cuts, the 11th is free.

Darren is looking to recruit more staff in all areas of home and garden and anyone interested should apply by sending an email to darren@reaching-out.co.uk

Reaching Out can be contacted on 01553 406118.