Lynn’s TSB hosts workshop to raise fraud awareness

Lynn’s TSB is urging people to be fraud aware and take steps to avoid becoming victims of tricks and scams.

Last week it hosted a workshop to explain common tactics such as “vishing” and “smishing”, where fraudsters make phone calls or send text messages to unsuspecting victims asking for private information, such as bank details or remote access to a victim’s PC.

The banking industry initiative Take Five was also highlighted encouraging people to take time to stop, think and check, before making payments and other financial transactions.

The initiative comes at a time when fraud is becoming more sophisticated and more plausible. Latest figures show that financial fraud across cards, online banking and cheques reached £768.8 million in 2016 – around £2,000,000 each day. But banks like TSB are fighting back, with the industry successfully preventing a staggering £1.38 billion of fraud in the same year.

The Lynn TSB team offered five top tips to help people keep their money safe – never disclose security details, don’t assume an email, text or phone call is authentic, don’t be rushed, rely on instinct and stay in control.

Nancy Bainbridge, branch manager, said: “Our number one priority is protecting our customers’ money, so it was fantastic to talk to people about fraud and how to avoid being a victim.

“No one is too smart to be scammed. But by taking time to stop, think and check before making a payment or doing your online banking, we can work together to beat the fraudsters.”