Major expansion for King’s Lynn based luxury gift firm

A business which selected Lynn for its potential as an ideal trading location six years ago is reaping the benefits and has just announced major expansion plans.

Men’s Society sells luxury gifts to buyers across the world and is planning to double in size over the coming months, after confirming it will be leasing a second large production facility at East Coast Business Park in West Lynn. At present it employs 30 people on site but more roles will be created with the expansion.

Men’s Society is a handmade gifting company whose products grace the shelves of Selfridges and Saks 5th Avenue and the rooms of luxury hotels, from small B&Bs to world-class resorts in Dubai.

The business was started in 2012 by wife and husband team Bella and Hugo Middleton. Hugo said: “In the very early days of the company, we were based in central London. It became clear that we weren’t going to be able to grow the business in such an expensive area, so we went on the hunt for a better location. Lynn won for several reasons.

“Firstly, it’s a great place to grow a business. There are some brilliant spaces to start and expand and there is a community of people who care about developing the area and great links to London. It’s also far enough away from London that you can breathe some fresh air and buy a pint for less than a fiver.”

Men’s Society’s latest expansion is something that founder and creative director, Bella Middleton, has been planning for a while. She said: “Everything we make is handmade. That’s a really important part of our business. Having this extra space dedicated to cosmetics means that we can make even more of our luxury oils, creams and lotions.

“The extra space means that we can develop and test new blends without affecting production. It can take months to perfect a recipe. Managing it all under one roof means we can produce the freshest cosmetics in lots of small batches with a true eye for detail.

“Lynn is a great place to raise a family. There are parks to play in, beaches to visit and excellent schools.” Bella and Hugo have just welcomed their third child, joining Cecily, 2, and August, 4.

Men’s Society’s range of gifts can be viewed on the website www.menssociety.com