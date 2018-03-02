Major investment at King’s Lynn steel firm to create more jobs

Recent investment by family firm Optima Stainless of £1 million is strengthening its position as a leading multi metal stockholder and processor in the east of England.

On Tuesday the Hamlin Way based firm took delivery of a giant liquid nitrogen tank which will be used in connection with a state-of-the-art laser cutter installed in the last two weeks.

The laser cutter is one of only a few of its kind in the UK and its introduction will yield a 30 per increase in production at Optima imminently. In addition, in May further expansion on site is planned which is set to create new jobs.

Said general manager Andy Knowles: “Having the very latest technology at our fingertips gives us unparalleled high quality parts production and first class cutting quality for sheet metals to a high specification based on our customers’ needs and requirements.”

Optima was founded in 1992 when it began life in a family home using the garage as storage. Since then it has grown year by year and now operates from a 32,000 sq ft warehouse on a site of about three acres.

In recent years machinery added includes four brake presses, two three-metre presses, a four-metre press and a one-metre press. Said Andy: “The capability to produce singular parts or batches means we cater for a wide range of customers from hobbyists to multi-national companies.

“Three years ago we gained a BSEN 1090-1: 2009 and A1: 20011 EC accreditation. This has opened doors for Optima and meant that we could certify laser-cut goods and provide full traceability for customers back to the mill where the materials used were produced.”

This year Optima is set to become ISO9001-2015 accredited which will ensure customers consistently receive high quality products and services.

Optima has a huge range of stock, stainless steel products including sections, sheet, meshes and fittings.

A second 15,000sq ft warehouse was added to the site in 2014 and increased staff from nine employees to more than 25. At present there are 50 employees and, with the addition of another 15,000sq ft warehouse being built this year, yet more new positions will be created for the roles of drivers, warehouse staff, sales staff and laser operatives.