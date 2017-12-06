Management training funds available for West Norfolk businesses

Businesses in West Norfolk have four months to take advantage of funding that will help train staff to move into management roles.

Firms can access Emerging Leader project support until April 30. The support, through the European Social Fund, is available for businesses based in Norfolk or Suffolk with fewer than 250 employees and supports projects to enhance leadership skills.

The project will enable the dedicated support of up to 200 emerging leaders across the New Anglia LEP area.

The Emerging Leaders project is managed by The College of West Anglia, working in partnership with the five other general further education colleges in the New Anglia LEP area. The six colleges have come together to form the New Anglia Colleges Group and will be delivering the project as a partnership.

To date, the project has supported 121 Emerging Leaders from 48 SMEs.

The European Social Fund can deliver skills training to employees who are aged 19 or over, who have lived in the EU for the last three years and who are seen as ‘emerging leaders’ in the organisation.

For more information and to find out how your business can benefit, contact project lead Susie Massen at susie.massen@cwa.ac.uk or visit https://www.cwa.ac.uk/skills-support/