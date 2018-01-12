Meeting in King’s Lynn for businesses to speak up on strategy plans

Norfolk Chamber of Commerce is inviting businesses from West Norfolk to have their say on plans for the new economic strategy for Norfolk and Suffolk.

At the LEP Strategy Consultation meeting at Lynn’s Knights Hill Hotel on Thursday, January 25, people will have a chance to say how the plans should shape up and be delivered.

The strategy identifies the key themes and opportunities for the region’s businesses and now the chamber is looking for input locally on how to take these forward.

People will have the chance to describe what activity is already under way in their businesses and what’s planned for the coming years.

The event, which runs from 3pm-5pm, is free for members and non-members.