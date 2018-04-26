More than half of King’s Lynn population due to holiday in UK, according to Travelodge

According to a report produced by Travelodge, more than half the population of Lynn will be taking their summer holiday in the UK.

Staycation breaks appear to be on the rise over recent years with the report stating that 38 per cent of Britons want to holiday in the UK rather than Europe in order to support their economy.

It says that in Lynn, 57 per cent of people will holiday in the UK and 85 per cent will take three staycation breaks during this year.

The seaside is the most popular choice for holidaymakers and Cornwall is named as the top holiday destination.

Figures published in the report are based on a survey of 3,000 British adults carried out in April this year.