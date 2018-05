North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham paid a visit to Lynn Power Station last week to see the new gas turbine as the station is prepared for re-entering service.

Last month the massive turbine was conveyed by road to the Saddlebow site having been brought by ship to the Port of Lynn.

The turbine is 5.3 metres wide, 95.4 metre long and 5.2m high and weighs in at 480,300kg. Sir Henry is pictured with project manager for Centrica John Cooper inside the station.