Narborough fertiliser firm warns of potential impact on sugar beet growing

The effect of a Yorkshire potash mine ceasing production this summer is going to have a huge impact on farmers in East Anglia and could even quadruple the cost of growing sugar beet, warns the MD of Law Fertiliser Ltd, based in Narborough.

Boulby mine, run by Cleveland Potash Ltd, owned by ICL, has produced more than half a million tonnes of potash annually for more than 40 years.

The mine will this year be switching its production from potash to polyhalite, a fertiliser marketed as a Polysulphate. Around 230 potash miners are losing their jobs.

The mine has been the sole suppliers to Law Fertiliser Ltd for the last 30 years of both potash and salt products, the latter being vital for the regional sugar beet industry.

Mark Law, managing director of Law’s said: “This will be of particular concern to growers. We have been lobbying the government in order to try to keep the mine producing. It will have quite an impact. It could even quadruple the cost of growing sugar beet. Farmers may even have to reevaluate the crops they are going to grow.

“Potash is a massively important nutrient for all crops, particularly in East Anglia which has light soil.”

There are only a few producers of potash left in the world, one of which is in Germany. “It will mean that Law Fertiliser will be importing more than ever next year. Having to import potash will mean pushing up its price.”

Information about the closure of Boulby has not been very accurate, said Mr Law, but reasons given were that it was “geologically challenging”.

Law Fertiliser also imports phosphates from Russia and recently a cargo from St Petersburg was unloaded in Rosyth, Scotland, destined for Law’s new fertiliser factory in Kirkcaldy, north of Edinburgh, which opened last month.

The cargo vessel then sailed to Lynn where last week the rest of its cargo of 3,500 tonnes of high quality phosphates was unloaded which will be used for spring crops in East Anglia.