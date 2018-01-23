Networking group Genix to stage next meeting at Fakenham Racecourse

North Norfolk business networking group Genix will be staging its Coffee Means Business meeting at Fakenham Racecourse next month.

The meeting, aimed at giving businesses the opportunity to network over coffee and make new contacts, will be held at the Prince of Wales Stand on February 20, from 9.30am until 11.30am.

The invited speaker will be Richard Harrison of local company See Thru Cleaning, who will share his business story and top tips for growth and success. No booking is neccessary and there are no membership or joining fees, but £5 per person is payable on arrival.

More than 30 people attended January’s meeting at Cromer where guest speakers were Sarah and Patrick Saunders of the Norfolk Sloe Gin Company.

Alistair Ponder, chair of GENIX attended the event and said: “It was fantastic to have so many businesses attend. There was a great atmosphere and some good connections were made.

“GENIX’s aim is to support business growth and Coffee Means Business provides businesses with an informal, friendly environment in which to network, establish new business contacts which will, in time, lead to increased sales.”