New barber’s shop opens in S Lynn

After spending years in retail, Mathew Devlin opted for a major career change and has just opened a new barber’s shop in South Lynn.

Barbacode opened its doors at 237 Saddlebow Road for the first time last month with its name chosen as a slight play on the word “barcode” from his previous employment.

Mathew has spent more than 12 years working for supermarket chain Morrisons in Dereham, Fakenham and Lynn but in December he left to follow his heart and set up his own barbering business.

He said: “I used to work in a barber’s shop on Saturdays when I was a teenager.

“I studied business and IT at college in Norwich but then dropped the barbering and focused on working in retail. However I decided to take up training for barbering and qualifed at the London School of Barbering in 2016.

“I had been looking for a location in Lynn and the premises in South Lynn seemed like an ideal location.”

The building which Mathew bought had stood empty for at least ten years and he has taken part himself in its complete renovation. “It needed major refurbishment both inside and out. I did the plumbing side of things myself. Much of it is new, such as the shopfront, windows, doors and interior. There are a further two rooms which will be revamped in future and I will sub-let these to similar industry-related businesses in future.

“In the barber’s shop, I took off the old plaster to reveal the brickwork underneath and the salon has an industrial feel to it.

“Several items have been upcycled too and friends have donated some things to use in the shop.

”So far I have had some really positive feedback where people have been pleased to see a barber’s shop open in this area. The first week was far busier than I had expected.”

Mathew is now looking to take on another qualified barber to work in the shop.

A special offer of 20 per cent off haircuts is in place until the end of March.

Its opening times are 9am-6pm Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 10am-7pm on Wednesdays; 8am-5pm on Saturdays; 10am-4pm on Sundays and closed on Thursdays.

However he may amend these times to suit his customers.