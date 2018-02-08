New Downham office is ninth for solicitors Ward Gethin Archer

Solicitors Ward Gethin Archer this week opened a new office in Downham creating new jobs and increased accessibility for customers.

The office in London Road is the ninth which the firm runs in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire and strengthens its position as being one of the region’s largest law firms.

In addition to the new jobs, some staff from other offices who live nearby have relocated.

Now lawyers are closer to hand for clients in and around Downham, giving them improved access to expert legal help and advice. Services include conveyancing, wills, trusts and probate, personal injury, disputes, family law, employment law and commercial.

Adrian Long, director at Ward Gethin Archer said: “I’m looking forward to heading up our new Downham team and helping local residents and businesses with their legal questions and challenges. This ranges from the exciting times of buying a first home to more sombre times of dealing with a loved one’s estate after they have passed away, and everything in between.

“We are also looking forward to becoming actively involved in the Downham community and future events.”

Chris Dewey, Ward Gethin Archer’s managing director, said: “Being on-hand for residents and businesses in Downham, so they can access the legal help and support, is something we are really excited about and privileged to be able to do. We strive to understand our clients’ needs and provide them with tailored legal advice to help them resolve their issues.

“Some 85 per cent of our new cases come from recommendations.”

Ward Gethin Archer’s other offices can be found in Ely, Chatteris, Dereham, Heacham, Lynn (Regis Place, Bergen Way and Tuesday Market Place), Swaffham and Watton. As members of Forces Law, staff also regularly visit RAF Marham, RAF Honington and Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley to provide free legal advice to the members of the Armed Forces.

Ward Gethin Archer are finalists in the Mayor’s Business Awards in the Customer Care category. Winners will be announced on Friday, March 2. Contact Ward Gethin Archer’s Downham office on 01366 321431.