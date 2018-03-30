New family firm The Shed and Cabin Co launches from base in King’s Lynn

Family-run business The Shed and Cabin Co opened its doors for the first time this week offering customers everything from a garden shed to multi-room annexes.

Based on Hamlin Way, Hardwick Narrows Estate, it has been set up by Mike Daisley, who has several years’ experience working in this line of business, and his brother-in-law, Matthew Ashby, who has worked in industrial manufacturing.

Said Mike: “I used to be a director of a local log cabin and shed company but I decided I wanted to do more on my own. I have always been a salesman but have also got experience in fitting, while Matthew has a technical background and is an expert in drawings and measurements. We shall both share different aspects of the job.

“We are able to offer a wide range of products, everything from a basic shed to an annex in the garden with multiple rooms. We can offer bespoke made products.

“We provide drawings to the timber mill, which will cut it to our specification, and then we can add the doors and windows.

“We also have catalogue stock where there are templates of buildings we can do and then make adjustments according to the customer’s wishes.”

On their site there are some examples of log cabins on display, so that regardless of style, people can see the quality of material for themselves.

“This is important as on the internet you can get a lot of mass-produced products where the quality may not be so good,” said Mike.

“We can install products for customers if they want, but some may like to do this as their own DIY project. We can also provide optional extras, such as insulation and tiling.”

The Shed and Cabin Co is open 9am-3pm Monday to Friday and on Saturdays by appointment.

It can be contacted on 01553 777707. For more details visit its website www.theshedandcabinco.co.uk