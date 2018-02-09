New family-friendly gift shop opens in Swaffham

A new shop which has opened in Swaffham’s Market Place has something to appeal to all ages with items ranging from children’s toys and clothes to a wide selection of gifts.

Already the store, Simply So Lovely, has attracted plenty of customers since it was opened last month by mum-of-two Bianca Fraulo Hilario. She especially wanted to make it family-friendly, so has included a play area for children and also sells coffee and cake.

Said Bianca: “I spent four years living in Brazil with my husband, Andre, before we had our children. There, all the shops have play areas for children and it gave me the idea to do the same when returning to the UK.

“We want to create a place where people have time to have a look around while their children are kept amused using educational and eco-friendly toys.

“The emphasis on products I sell is for them to be organic, eco-friendly, recyclable and fair trade. I have a section for preloved baby and children’s designer clothes on a monthly turnaround and contribute towards a children’s charity from the sale of the items. This has been hugely popular since the shop opened.”

In addition to toys there are brand new children’s books, scarves and bags for adults, and a range of homewares including candles, mugs and jugs.

Bianca’s grandfather, Kenneth Patrick, of Fincham, fitted out the shop and upcycled the items used.

The shop opens noon to 4pm Tuesdays, 10am-3pm on Wednesdays, 10am-3pm on Thursdays, 10am-4pm on Fridays, 9am-3pm on Saturdays and is closed Sundays and Mondays.