New head chef returns to Thornham’s Lifeboat Inn at helm of its kitchen

Taking over at the helm of the kitchen at Thornham’s The Lifeboat Inn, Peter Howard is no stranger to West Norfolk.

In fact he grew up in Docking and at one time in the 1990s he worked in The Lifeboat, a traditional hotel with one AA rosette restaurant, for a short time.

As its new head chef, Peter will bring his experience, leadership skills and fresh, innovative ideas to further develop The Lifeboat’s menus.

He was born in Birmingham grew up in Docking and started working in kitchens at the age of 14. Since then he has mastered culinary skills in different restaurants across the country.

He worked at The Hoste in Burnham Market, Manleys in West Sussex, Mid-Sussex Golf Club and National Trust’s Royal Botanic Garden in Wakehurst to name just a few.

Peter started his new role at The Lifeboat early in February 2018. He said: “I am delighted to return to the north Norfolk coast to lead and build the team at The Lifeboat and make the restaurant even more popular and successful.”

His great knowledge, real love of the area and its local produce shows in his cooking and menus which offer traditional, British and fresh dishes.

Peter has already introduced some exciting menu changes, while respecting the favourites that The Lifeboat’s guests love. General manager Ewen Thomson, said: “I know Peter will continue to drive our food offering forward as one of the best places to eat on the north Norfolk coast. His passion for his work in the kitchen and a great appreciation for creating fresh, excellent quality dishes is a great fit for The Lifeboat.”