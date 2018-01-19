New national awards scheme for start-up businesses

Have your say

A new national awards scheme aimed at recognising the achievements of start-up businesses launched this week.

The national Best New Business Awards are open to any business which started up in the UK between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2017.

There are 17 categories covering a range of sectors including manufacturing, retail, construction, leisure, pubs and arts plus innovation, customer service and entrepreneur of the year.

The awards are organised by Events and PR, the company behind the regional SME Business Awards across the UK and the National SME Business Awards.

For details of how to enter visit www.bestnewbusinessawards.co.uk or call 01908 542720.