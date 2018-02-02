New networking group for women sees positive launch

The launch of a new networking group for businesswomen has seen a positive response at its first two meetings in West Norfolk.

East Anglian Women In Business (EAWIB) has been set up by Sarah Fairbrother, a family law solicitor and director of Ward Gethin Archer.

During the last month meetings took place at Lynn’s Bank House Hotel and The George Hotel in Swaffham.

Further groups have also been set up in Chatteris, Dereham, Ely and Watton.

Said Sarah: “Our very first Lynn and Swaffham launch meetings were well attended and gave everyone the chance to introduce themselves and what they do, as well as form strong links with other local women in an informal, friendly and non-pressurised setting.”

The aim of the meetings is to provide a local forum where fellow businesswomen can meet and support each other in developing their business and careers.

There are no membership fees, no need to give referrals and no requirement to attend a certain number of meetings.

Sarah said that outside Norwich and Cambridge there were very few networking opportunites in the smaller towns, especially for women.

The next meetings are being held in Lynn on Monday, February 26, at The Bank House Hotel and in Swaffham on Tuesday, February 27, at the George Hotel, both between 10.30am and noon.

“Any women who are in business, from sole traders to directors in large organisations, are more than welcome to come along to form new links with fellow business women,” said Sarah. For more details visit www.eawib.co.uk