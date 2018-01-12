New owners take over well-known King’s Lynn town centre newsagents

After 17 years of running a Lynn newsagents, Graham Walker has sold on his Norfolk Street business to new owners.

Mr Walker, who actually met his future wife, Ann-Maria, in the shop, Walkers Newsagents, is taking enforced retirement partly due to health issues and also for personal family reasons.

He said: “I want to pass on my sincere thanks to all my loyal customers who over the years have become such good friends. It has become a family shop over the years with many customers stopping to have a friendly chat.

“I met my future wife in the shop in 2004 and we were married a few years later. That would never have happened if it had not been for the shop.

“It’s a sad time for me and it’s been a wonderful 17 years, but I am confident that I am handing over to someone who shares the same values.”

The shop was bought in December by Azim Hosein and his wife, Veena, who moved to the UK in July from Trinidad and Tobago. To help them settle in and get to know the business, Graham has been on hand at the shop offering his support.

Azim is new to retail having previously worked as an agricultural consultant and said he was looking forward to the new challenges of running the business.

He said: “I have a son and daughter living and working in the UK and we decided to make the move. My wife and I really like Lynn and the people are wonderful.

“I shall be looking to consolidate the business, ensure the staff are happy, explore our commodities and look at broadening the business in future.”