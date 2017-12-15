New restaurant set to open in Burnham Market

A new restaurant delivering a modern British take on tapas is due to open in Burnham Market in March.

Socius, which will offer a selection of locally sourced food served on small plates, is being launched by Dan Lawrence, who will head up the kitchen, and his partner Natalie Stuhler.

Dan Lawrence and Natalie Stuhler who are opening a new restaurant Socius in Burnham Market.

The couple have a combined experience of over 25 years in the hospitality industry and launched their outside catering business covering North Norfolk and Norwich in July 2016. Chef director Dan said: “Our menus have been inspired by our travels around the food capitals of the world – we take inspiration from everywhere from a New York hot dog joint to a three Michelin starred restaurant.”

Said Natalie: “Having established our name around the area we wanted to build on our business and felt that the next natural step was to set up our own restaurant. We are very excited to be opening Socius in Burnham Market. When we found this site in Foundry Place it was perfect.

“We chose the name Socius from the Latin word, meaning sharing and joining, as we had decided that reflected our food concept. We want to create a dining experience offering high quality food in an informal and relaxing atmosphere. All of our food is going to be sourced from suppliers who are local to the area.”

Dishes will reflect the seasons and guests will be able to see the chefs at work, preparing the food and serving, as the kitchen will be entirely open. There will also be the opportunity for al fresco dining. At present building work is ongoing.

Their outside catering service providing restaurant quality food in people’s own homes, Socius Dining, will continue to operate alongside the restaurant.

It will open Wednesday to Saturday for lunch and dinner and Social Sunday will offer a special family style Sunday lunch. There will be the option of ordering whole joints with chef carving table side.

New jobs will be created including the roles of a senior chef, pastry chef, waiting staff, pot washer and kitchen porter. If you are interested in a role within the restaurant, email info@sociusnorfolk.co.uk for more information.

More details about Socius are available on the website www.sociusnorfolk.co.uk