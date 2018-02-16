New role at King’s Lynn sweet shop for Melissa

Running a sweet shop may seem like a dream job for many, but it’s particularly true for Melissa Crowson-Ross who has just taken over Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe in Lynn’s Norfolk Street.

Having grown up in a family which ran sweet stalls at fairgrounds, Melissa has been familiar with the trade since childhood. She said: “I was eight years old when I was with my family running the fairground stall. We travelled around at events in the Peterborough area, but not with Lynn Mart. We attended a lot of end-of-year fairs. You could say that selling sweets is in my blood.”

Melissa is already a familiar face at the Lynn shop having worked there for the past two-and-half years. “Even before I had the job working here, I was thinking about setting up a market stall to sell sweets, but then the opportunity to work at the Lynn shop arose,” she said.

“Then the chance to actually own the shop came up and I am very excited. It’s a big step up, and a bit scary, but I am really looking forward to the challenge. I already know many regular customers.

“I am enjoying being in the position to choose the stock myself and I have dropped some of the prices.”

Favourites with customers are the pick-and-mix range and also Jelly Belly Beans, which will shortly appear on their own dedicated stand in store. Melissa will also be taking on two new members of staff in part-time roles.

“I am very pleased to be working in Lynn, which is a lovely, quaint town and much quieter than Peterborough where I came from originally,” said Melissa.

The shop is open from 9.30am-5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.