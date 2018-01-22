New Screwfix store to open in Fakenham

Leading trade retailer, Screwfix will be opening a store at Fakenham next month creating 11 new jobs.

The official opening takes place on Thursday, February 1, at the shop at Clipbush Park, Hawthorn Way.

New store manager, Michala Tilson is proud of the contributions the new store has made to employment figures in the region, and said: “We’ve created eleven new jobs and employed people from around the Fakenham area. Our new team includes people with all different levels of experience, focused on providing superb customer service to meet the needs of our busy trade customers. Everyone here is really looking forward to the store opening.”

Tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts are all invited to attend the opening and can demonstrate their professional skills in a free-to-enter competition. The winner will receive a 40in smart TV.

Throughout the store’s launch celebration period from February 1 and through the weekend until Sunday, February 4, Screwfix will offer a 10 per cent discount on all product ranges among other store specific special offers.

There will also be a chance to see demonstrations of the latest power tools from Dewalt, whose representatives will be at the store on Friday, February 2.

Michala believes the store’s convenient location, extensive product range and ability to provide a click and collect service in as little as one minute from ordering, will be a real bonus to local tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts. “I’m confident we’ve got a great location here in Fakenham. My team and I have already been getting to know local businesses and tradespeople and look forward to working with these hardworking, friendly people.”

The brand’s huge range of the latest innovative and affordable products and exceptional deals are also available online at www.screwfix.com, on Screwfix’s mobile site or over the phone on 03330 112 112.

The Clipbush Park store will open Monday to Friday 7am-8pm, Saturday 7am-6pm and Sunday 9am-4pm.