New state-of-the-art fuel site opens at Wells

A new state-of-the-art Gulf Retail Fuel Express site has opened this month in Wells-next-the-Sea and has already proved popular with local residents and holidaymakers.

Customers are already benefitting from the site’s latest technology, which includes 24-hour access and fast filling pay at the pump facilities.

The Gulf Retail team greeted customers during the forecourt’s first week of trading, answering any questions and handing out free Gulf-branded goodies, cupcakes and balloons.

An official launch event also took place earlier this month to celebrate the opening, with local businesses, town council representatives and Gulf Retail’s partners involved in building the site all in attendance.

“The launch of our fantastic new Wells-next-the-Sea facility is incredibly exciting for everyone at Gulf Retail,” said Matthew Bellamy who heads up Fuel Express business for Gulf Retail.

“The project has been a long time in planning and finishing. The local team involved deserve huge congratulations in securing a vital facility for the local community.

“From our conversations with local customers already, we know they’re finding the operation and new site a really useful facility and the local council has also been incredibly supportive.”

Pauline Catton, from Wells Town Council, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Gulf to Wells next-the-Sea and we’ve already had extremely positive feedback from both local residents and holidaymakers.

“We’ve been crying out for a facility like this for several years so we’re thrilled that it’s finally here. A state-of-art forecourt is hugely beneficial for the town – both in terms of giving visitors a convenient was to refuel and keeping the local economy moving – so we’re urging residents to get behind the new site so we can ensure it continues to serve the town for many years to come.”

All major credit and debits cards are accepted at the new facility, plus Key Fuels, UK Fuels and Allstar fuel cards. There is also an air machine and water with integrated screen wash.

For more information about Gulf Retail, visit http://gulfoil.co.uk/retail/about-us/