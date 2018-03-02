New tapas-style restaurant opens in Burnham Market

A continental flavour has come to Burnham Market with the opening of Socius, a new restaurant specialising in tapas, a Spanish style presentation of food in small dishes.

The restaurant is located on the edge of the recently opened Foundry Place’s 186- space car park.

Partners in business and in life are Dan Lawrence and Natalie Stuhler. “Socius is a Latin word meaning to share or partake,” said Natalie. “Our whole food concept is based around sharing food. A launch party was held on Saturday and the official opening followed on Sunday.

The extensive menu includes tastes all will recognise from Brancaster mussels, locally cured salmon, hake and lemon sole to lamb shoulder and crispy pork belly to the perhaps slightly less well-known pork, ox and cod cheeks, crisply pickled mushrooms and salsa.

Desserts include Socius chocolate bar with salted caramel, honeycomb Magnum raspberries and vanilla doughnuts with rhubarb custard.

The menu will be tailored to suit not only the season but what is available locally. Said Dan: “The menu changes daily. We are a very small independent business and are using the best of Norfolk produce – vegetables, fish and meat. We’re also serving local vodka, gin, beer and juices. We like to work with small local businesses like ourselves.”

Socius will be supporting a different Norfolk charity every six months with the first being Nelson’s Journey, which supports bereaved children. Tables can be booked at Socius online by visiting www.sociusnorfolk.co.uk or by phoning 01328 738307.